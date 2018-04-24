Just one suspect in death of two-year-old girl: Quebec City police
The body of Rosalie Gagnon was found in a garbage can on Avenue de Gaulle in Quebec City on April 18, 2018
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 11:39AM EDT
Quebec City police say their investigation into the slaying of a two-year-old girl points to just a single suspect.
Police say in a statement their probe is progressing and investigators have spoken to witnesses in recent days.
Rosalie Gagnon's body was found in a garbage can last Wednesday and she was pronounced dead in hospital.
The toddler's 23-year-old mother was charged with mischief, violating probation and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant's death.
Audrey Gagnon returns to court on Wednesday for a scheduled bail hearing.
Following an autopsy, police confirmed the girl had been stabbed to death.
