

The Canadian Press





Quebec City police say their investigation into the slaying of a two-year-old girl points to just a single suspect.

Police say in a statement their probe is progressing and investigators have spoken to witnesses in recent days.

Rosalie Gagnon's body was found in a garbage can last Wednesday and she was pronounced dead in hospital.

The toddler's 23-year-old mother was charged with mischief, violating probation and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant's death.

Audrey Gagnon returns to court on Wednesday for a scheduled bail hearing.

Following an autopsy, police confirmed the girl had been stabbed to death.