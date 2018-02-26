

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A Crown prosecutor says the father of a 21-month-old Manitoba girl may not have abused the toddler, but his inaction contributed to her death.

Daniel Williams is on trial for manslaughter and failing to provide the necessaries of life in the 2014 death of Kierra Elektra Starr Williams on the Peguis First Nation.

"Kierra never stood a chance," Crown prosecutor Daniel Chaput said in closing arguments Monday.

The jury heard how Kierra's body showed months of abuse including a dislocated shoulder, broken bones, missing teeth and malnourishment.

Kierra was seized at birth by child welfare workers, but was returned to the family in the summer of 2013. Court heard during the trial from other family members and a babysitter who said the toddler's mother hit, kicked, and dragged the child, as well as locked her in a room.

Kierra died on July 17, 2014 of blunt force trauma to the abdomen and internal blood loss, court heard.

Defence attorney Greg Brodsky told the jury that Williams didn't intervene earlier because he didn't know about the injuries and he didn't want his other children apprehended by Child and Family Services.

He said Williams could never have foreseen the killing.

"It wasn't anything that Daniel did," Brodsky said.

But Chaput said Williams should be judged on what he didn't do.

Court previously heard that Williams said he didn't see the abuse. But Chaput said there is no way Williams didn't know what was happening -- he chose to do nothing about it.

Chaput said that while Williams was not home on the day his daughter died, he must have been aware the toddler was weakened from repeated and prolonged abuse. He said Williams could have stopped it but "he made a choice to do nothing when he knew that something needed to be done."

Instead of bringing her to a hospital or asking for help, the defence argued Williams hid Kierra away in their trailer on the First Nation and "made a decision not to protect her."