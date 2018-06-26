Jury prepares to deliberate in trial of homeowner charged with second-degree murder
HAMILTON -- A judge is delivering his final instructions today to a jury that will decide the fate of a Hamilton-area homeowner charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a man who broke into his truck.
Peter Khill, 28, admits he killed Jon Styres with two shotgun blasts in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2016, but says he fired in self defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.
Styres, 29, did not, in fact, have a gun, but Superior Court Justice Stephen Glithero informed the jury they can rule in Khill's favour if they decide he "reasonably" believed he was under threat.
The judge says the jury must also decide whether Khill's reaction to a perceived threat was reasonable under the circumstances.
Glithero told the jury the onus is on the Crown to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Khill was not acting lawfully in self-defence, rather than Khill having to prove he was justified in his actions.
The jury will begin deliberating later today.
