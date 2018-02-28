

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A 32-year-old Quebec man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of his Inuk girlfriend.

Jurors convicted Kwasi Benjamin today in a Montreal courtroom.

Nellie Angutiguluk, an Inuk mother of three, was found dead of apparent ligature strangulation in an apartment she shared with Benjamin.

Crown prosecutor Dennis Galiatsatos argued during the trial that Benjamin strangled the 29-year-old following an argument.

Galiatsatos says he believes the jury was convinced by the forensic evidence in the case and rejected the defence's theory that Angutiguluk's death was a suicide.

He says he hopes the verdict sends a message to Indigenous communities that the justice system hasn't forgotten them.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 4.