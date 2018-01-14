Jury deliberations enter 4th day in Lac-Megantic trial
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 7:57AM EST
SHERBROOKE, Que. - Jury deliberations at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster will enter their fourth day today.
The 12 jurors have not been heard from since they began deliberating Thursday morning.
They are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.
The three men pleaded not guilty.
Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
All three can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario refuses to say how much it overran $12M repair budget for bridge
- Jury deliberations enter 4th day in Lac-Megantic trial
- Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making
- Family appeals for help finding N.S. woman who disappeared last Easter
- Housing for homeless helps prevent winter emergency shelter crises: advocate