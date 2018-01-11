Jurors at Lac-Megantic trial complete Day 1 of deliberations
Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Stephanie Marin, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 4:15AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 5:14PM EST
SHERBROOKE, Que. -- The jurors at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster have completed their first day of deliberations.
They did not emerge today to ask any questions.
The jury is deliberating the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.
The three men pleaded not guilty.
Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
Thomas Walsh, one of Harding's lawyers, told reporters earlier today the trial should never even have taken place.
He said the evidence didn't justify a criminal negligence charge and that his client was targeted because of public pressure to blame someone for the tragedy.
Harding "is very anxious and very serene," Walsh said.
"I wouldn't say he's confident or he's not confident. I think he'll be very relieved when it's over, one way or another, because it's been a very difficult five years."
Walsh said the Crown's own witnesses demonstrated that Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway, which owned the train that derailed, didn't provide its employees with enough resources to maintain proper safety on its rail network.
Harding's legal team maintains their client's actions were not a marked departure from the behaviour of a reasonable person in similar circumstances and did not reveal a reckless disregard for the life of others.
The Crown contends Harding failed to perform a proper brake test and didn't apply enough handbrakes after he parked the 73-wagon convoy late on the night of July 5, 2013.
Labrie and Demaitre were accused of failing to ask enough questions to ensure the train was properly secure after a fire broke out on the locomotive and firefighters shut off its engine, compromising the braking system.
The trial began Oct. 2.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Report obtained by CTV News shows lack of confidence in military justice system
- City of Calgary cancels nudist swim at public pool due to security concerns
- Democrats want to interview Ivanka Trump in Russia probe
- Avalanche warning issued for B.C. mountains toward Alberta
- Thunder Bay police moving to address allegations of systemic racism