

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Lawyers and political candidates crowded into a St. John's courtroom Wednesday to begin the recount for a Labrador electoral district that will determine the status of Newfoundland and Labrador's government.

NDP newcomer Jordan Brown won the district of Labrador West by a five-vote margin over Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto in the province's May 16 election.

Voters re-elected Premier Dwight Ball's Liberals with a reduced caucus, one seat shy of the 21 required to form a majority.

Any election resulting in a difference of 10 votes or less requires a judicial recount, according to the province's Elections Act.

If the process goes in Letto's favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.

The province's House of Assembly reopened last week to re-introduce the annual budget that was tabled but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.