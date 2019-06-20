Judicial recount for crucial Labrador riding begins in St. John's
Jordan Brown, NDP candidate for Labrador West, is shown in a handout photo provided by Brown. The deciding seat in Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal minority setup came from a surprising win in Thursday's election, with an NDP political rookie unseating a Liberal cabinet minister by a slim margin. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jordan brown)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 6:41AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Lawyers and political candidates crowded into a St. John's courtroom Wednesday to begin the recount for a Labrador electoral district that will determine the status of Newfoundland and Labrador's government.
NDP newcomer Jordan Brown won the district of Labrador West by a five-vote margin over Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto in the province's May 16 election.
Voters re-elected Premier Dwight Ball's Liberals with a reduced caucus, one seat shy of the 21 required to form a majority.
Any election resulting in a difference of 10 votes or less requires a judicial recount, according to the province's Elections Act.
If the process goes in Letto's favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.
The province's House of Assembly reopened last week to re-introduce the annual budget that was tabled but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.
