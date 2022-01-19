Disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who police say faces charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement, will learn Wednesday whether he will be granted bail.

Ontario Justice of the peace John Scarfe is set to give his decision on the matter at 10 a.m. in Toronto.

Nygard faces charges in Canada and in the U.S. in connection to incidents that allegedly occurred between 1987 and 2006. Wednesday's bail hearing relates to charges in Canada.

The 80-year-old Winnipeg native has denied any wrongdoing.

Nygard was first arrested under the Extradition Act in Winnipeg in 2020, after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York. Authorities flew the former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company to Toronto in October to face the charges.

Nygard is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women.

--with a file from The Canadian Press