Judge to decide parole eligibility for man convicted of killing off-duty cop
Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, arrives at Nova Supreme Court for the start of his trial in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 7:25AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is expected to render his decision today on how much prison time a man convicted of killing an off-duty police officer must serve before he can apply for parole.
Justice Josh Arnold reserved his decision during a hearing Monday for 30-year-old Christopher Garnier of Halifax.
Garnier was convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the September 2015 death of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell.
The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.
During his trial, Garnier repeatedly told the jury he did not remember using a large green compost bin to dispose of the body near the bridge, where it stayed undetected for nearly five days.
The Crown argued at the hearing that Garnier should serve 16 years before he's able to apply for parole, while the defence argued Garnier should become eligible for parole after serving 10 years.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Large boxes of lobster meat stolen from N.B. processing plant
- 'Embarfassing': Vancouver residents criticize E. coli at local beaches
- Ontario offers to take John A. Macdonald statue removed in Victoria
- Ottawa residents fearful after boa constrictor goes missing
- Man taped machetes to hands, told officers to shoot him: police