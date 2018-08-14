

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is expected to render his decision today on how much prison time a man convicted of killing an off-duty police officer must serve before he can apply for parole.

Justice Josh Arnold reserved his decision during a hearing Monday for 30-year-old Christopher Garnier of Halifax.

Garnier was convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the September 2015 death of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell.

The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

During his trial, Garnier repeatedly told the jury he did not remember using a large green compost bin to dispose of the body near the bridge, where it stayed undetected for nearly five days.

The Crown argued at the hearing that Garnier should serve 16 years before he's able to apply for parole, while the defence argued Garnier should become eligible for parole after serving 10 years.