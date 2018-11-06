

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A judge is set to rule today on a first-degree murder case in which both the prosecution and the defence say a Toronto woman should be found not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing of a complete stranger.

Rohinie Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28, who died after being stabbed in the chest at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto's financial district in December 2015.

Both Crown and defence attorneys agreed Bisesar walked into the store, stabbed Junor once with a small knife, placed the weapon on a counter and walked out.

A forensic psychiatrist was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week and concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.

Bisesar was declared fit to stand trial last week.