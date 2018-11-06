Judge to decide if Toronto woman not criminally responsible for fatal stabbing
Rohinie Bisesar has pleaded not guilty in the death of Rosemarie Junor, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 (John Mantha)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 4:39AM EST
TORONTO -- A judge is set to rule today on a first-degree murder case in which both the prosecution and the defence say a Toronto woman should be found not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing of a complete stranger.
Rohinie Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28, who died after being stabbed in the chest at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto's financial district in December 2015.
Both Crown and defence attorneys agreed Bisesar walked into the store, stabbed Junor once with a small knife, placed the weapon on a counter and walked out.
A forensic psychiatrist was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week and concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.
Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.
Bisesar was declared fit to stand trial last week.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as 'betrayal' by many opponents
- Pit bull to be euthanized after injuring 4 people at family gathering
- Sask. girl can hear after generous donation; mother says gov't should step up
- 'He deserves to be remembered': Silver Cross mother of soldier who died by suicide
- Family backs Dennis Oland as retrial begins in his father's murder