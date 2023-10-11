Canada

    • Judge to decide if Ottawa locals can testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial

    The criminal trial of two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to resume today with a ruling on whether the court will hear testimony from local Ottawa residents.

    Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing charges related to their role in organizing the protest that brought thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawa, where demonstrators remained for three weeks.

    Lich's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon asked the judge not to let the locals testify, arguing their testimony would be irrelevant.

    Lich and Barber have already signed admissions that the actions of certain individuals who participated in the protest interfered with public transit and the lawful use and enjoyment of property and businesses.

    The Crown has maintained that it prefers to call its case as it sees fit, and wants local witnesses to tell the court how disruption, intimidation and obstructions caused by the protest manifested on the streets.

    The first 13 days of the trial took place in September and it resumes today after a two-and-a-half week break, with no indication of how much longer it is expected to last.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

