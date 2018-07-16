Judge sets aside decision to refer Abdoul Abdi case to deportation hearing
A Feb. 15, 2018 photo of Abdoul Abdi's sister, Fatouma Abdi, second from left, heading from Federal Court with supporters after a hearing to determine whether deportation proceedings should be halted for the former child refugee, in Halifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 9:49AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A Federal Court judge has set aside a decision to refer the case of Abdoul Abdi to a deportation hearing, saying Ottawa did not take the former Somali child refugee's charter rights into consideration.
The Canada Border Services Agency detained Abdi -- who was never granted Canadian citizenship while growing up in foster care in Nova Scotia -- after he served about five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.
In a written decision dated July 13, Justice Ann Marie McDonald said the delegate of the public safety minister did not consider the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in deciding to refer his case to a deportation hearing, despite being statutorily mandated to render a decision consistent with the charter.
McDonald set aside the decision, and sent the matter back for "redetermination" by a different delegate of the public safety minister.
Abdi, who was born in Saudi Arabia in 1993, lost his mother in a refugee camp when he was four and came to Canada with his sister and aunts two years later.
He was taken into provincial care shortly after arriving in Canada.
He was moved between foster homes 31 times. He lost his native language and developed behavioural problems that advocates say were not adequately treated. Those issues led to problems with the justice system and his non-citizenship put him at risk of deportation.
Abdi's case has prompted supporters to call on the Nova Scotia government to intervene on his behalf, and sparked protests at events with federal leaders including a town hall earlier this year with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Lower Sackville, N.S.
