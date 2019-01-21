

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - An Ontario judge will review psychiatric reports before handing down a sentence for a woman who draped herself in an ISIL banner and attacked Canadian Tire staff with a golf club and a butcher knife.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell says she will examine assessments already conducted on Rehab Dughmosh and decide whether any additional ones are required. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

Dughmosh was convicted last week of several terror charges in connection with the June 2017 attack at a Canadian Tire in an east Toronto mall.

She was also found guilty on another charge related to a failed attempt to join ISIL in Syria.

An agreed statement of facts read in court last week -- the only evidence presented in the case -- said Dughmosh began contemplating an attack in Toronto about a year after her return from that trip.

The document says she built an arsenal of makeshift weapons but her estranged husband confiscated them at the last minute and she was forced to change her plans.