

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has reserved her decision in the case of a Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Closing arguments were made today at the trial of Seyed Mirsaeid-Ghazi, who is facing one charge of sexual assault in an alleged October 2015 incident.

The Crown alleges Mirsaeid-Ghazi rubbed the young woman's thigh and slid his hand down the top of her dress and touched her bare breast as she sat in the front seat of his cab.

Prosecutor Josie McKinney argued to Justice Ann Smith that the Crown had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, saying the testimony of other witnesses corroborated the alleged victim's story.

But defence lawyer Luke Craggs argued the complainant's testimony was not credible and that the timeline of events she provided does not make sense when compared to phone and text message records.

Craggs said those issues cast reasonable doubt on the allegation, and asked for an acquittal.

Smith reserved her decision until May 11.