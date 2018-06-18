A B.C. judge has released a dashcam video of a high-speed crash that killed a Vancouver doctor in 2015. The driver of the car was found to be going 119 km/h in a 50 km/h zone at the point of impact, but was acquitted in May of dangerous driving causing death.

The November, 2015 video shows Ken Chung’s Audi collide with the passenger’s side of Dr. Alphonsus Hui’s small red Suzuki at an intersection. Hui, who was turning left at a green light en route to work, died at the scene. He was 68 years old.

A judge found in May that the “momentariness of (Chung’s) conduct in excessively speeding (was) insufficient to meet the criminal fault component and he must be acquitted.”

A Change.org petition started by Hui’s family to demand immediate and permanent driving bans for “excessive speeders” has gained more than 67,000 signatures online.

Hui’s daughter, Monique Hui, said in a statement to CTV Vancouver Monday that she will not be doing interviews but added that she hopes the video “speaks to the reasons why we need an immediate driving ban for Chung and changes to our legislation regarding excessive speeders with multiple offences.”

“We thank everyone for their support with the petition in the hopes that this will not happen to any other family,” she added.

Hui said last week that Chung’s acquittal was a “slap in the face” and that she was pleased to hear that the Crown will appeal the decision.

“I feel like we are one step closer to the justice that should have been done in the first place,” she said. “I’m glad that it seems we’re taking the steps to rectify a wrong.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Maria Weisgarber