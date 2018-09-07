Judge orders removal of protests teepees outside Saskatchewan legislature
Teepees are seen at the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday June 27, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 3:26PM EDT
REGINA -- A Saskatchewan judge has ordered a group of protesters to remove their teepees from the lawn outside the provincial legislature.
Protesters started camping at the site at the end of February to bring attention to racial injustice and the disproportionate number of First Nations children in care.
A few protesters were removed by police in June but the camp was set up again two days later and police have held off ever since.
The province argued in court the protesters were breaking bylaws and making it hard to maintain the land across from the legislature.
Justice Ysanne Wilkinson agreed, saying society achieves more through order than disorder.
She also dismissed an application by six protesters to have their arrests in June declared illegal.
