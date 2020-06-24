TORONTO -- A convicted cocaine trafficker ordered deported from Canada will be allowed to stay in the country until travelling to the United Kingdom carries less of a health risk.

David Revell was scheduled to be sent to the U.K., which he left for Canada in 1974 at the age of 10, on Tuesday. On Monday, Federal Court Justice Michel Shore ruled that Revell can remain in Canada until medical professionals say it will be possible for Shore to safely protect himself and others from COVID-19 at every stop on his way to the U.K.

"Clearly, the personal harm that would be inflicted upon him if he is removed to the UK far outweighs any public interest that might be involved in his removal from Canada at this time, recognizing the immediately current statistics of COVID-19 cases in the UK and number of fatalities," Shore wrote in his decision.

Revell, a permanent resident who never obtained Canadian citizenship, was convicted of cocaine trafficking and possession in 2008 and sentenced to five years in prison. At the time, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) decided against kicking him out of the country.

The outcome was different in 2013, when Revell pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and was sentenced to probation. CBSA then began the process to have Revell removed from Canada, launching a years-long legal battle that culminated in the deportation order.

Revell fought the order, arguing most recently that because of the severity of COVID-19 in the U.K. – where nearly one in 200 residents have tested positive, versus closer to one in 400 in Canada, according to data from Johns Hopkins University – being deported now would violate his Charter rights to life, liberty and personal security.

Shore agreed, also noting that Revell's co-operation with the deportation process left him with no reason to consider the Alberta resident a flight risk.

"It is one thing to re-establish oneself in a country [he] does not know, it is quite another to do so when the world has been turned upside-down by COVID-19," he wrote.

"To do so now would most certainly lead to grave peril for [Revell] and, perhaps, others in his midst if his quarantine is not respected due to such proposed air travel and waystations where he may find himself."

MOST DEPORTATIONS ON HOLD

Revell's case is unusual in that it reached the stage of a judge's ruling at all. The vast majority of Canadian deportation processes have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

"It's been really hard to get anything done during this time," Chantal Desloges, a Toronto-based immigration lawyer, told CTVNews.ca via telephone on Wednesday.

"Since COVID hit around mid-March, any client I have that was on a track for removal had it cancelled."

Similar delays have been experienced across the Canadian court systems, but deportations have the added wrinkle of flight cancellations. With commercial air traffic drastically cut back, it is more difficult to find flights to take deported individuals back to their home countries. Even Revell was initially scheduled to leave Canada on June 20 before a cancellation forced his departure to be postponed by three days.

Desloges said the seriousness of Revell's criminal charges might explain why the CBSA attempted to press ahead with his deportation when almost all other proceedings have been paused.

"They haven't really been going after average people," she said.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE FUTURE

Even with proceedings on hold, those who have been ordered to leave the country are being monitored, Desloges said. They have to regularly check in with the government via a telephone landline that matches the number on their file, proving that they are where they are supposed to be.

Nothing has been said publicly about when the deportation system might return to something close to business as usual. In the future, others may be able to successfully argue that deportation puts them at elevated risk for COVID-19, just as Revell did, depending on the state of the pandemic.

"I think it's arguable that even once we reopen, it doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be safe for someone to go back to where they're from," Desloges said.

"If you were from Brazil – even after Canada starts to reopen, I think there may be a very strong argument that nobody should be removed to Brazil right now."