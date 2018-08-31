

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A judge hearing Toronto's legal challenge of the province's decision to cut the size of the city's council says he plans to rule on the case by the second week of September.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba says he will attempt to move quickly because of the looming municipal election on Oct. 22.

Belobaba made the comments today as a hearing on the City of Toronto's legal challenge to Ontario's council-cutting plan began.

Earlier this month the province passed Bill 5 -- the Better Local Government Act -- which cuts council from 47 to 25 seats.

The city is arguing that reducing the number of councillors in the middle of a municipal election is discriminatory and arbitrary, and violates the charter.

The province argues it has the power to make the cut without consulting the city and says the law will not prevent anyone from voting or running in the election.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a failed mayoral candidate and one-term city councillor, has said the province's move will improve decision-making and save $25 million.