

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A judge choked up as he delivered his ruling that an Edmonton woman is not criminally responsible for killing her 21-year-old daughter in 2016.

Christine Longridge was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of her daughter Rachael, who was found nearly decapitated in the family’s home in December 2016. Last week, Longridge pleaded not guilty to the murder charge during the first day of trial.

On Wednesday, Justice Wayne Renke appeared to hold back tears as he delivered his judgment in the case, calling Rachael’s death a “catastrophe.” He ruled that while Longridge intended to kill her daughter, her mental disorder prevented her from understanding it was morally wrong.

Over the course of the trial, the court heard that Longridge had a decades-long history of mental illness. She was diagnosed with schizoaffective and bipolar disorder in 1999 after her son Michael was born and had been hospitalized several times. Two forensic psychologists testified that Longridge had a “major mental disorder.”

Her mental condition deteriorated following her husband’s death from cancer in 2015, the court heard. He had been helpful in urging Longridge to take her medication, which she stopped taking regularly after he died.

Longridge admitted to killing her daughter in a “messiah mission” to save her son. She believed Michael was the messiah and that she needed to kill Rachael in order to rescue him, according to defence lawyer Dino Bottos.

The Crown and the defence both asked for a not criminally responsible verdict.

“It’s probably one of the most difficult cases I’ve ever dealt with,” Crown prosecutor Sony Ahluwalia told CTV Edmonton outside the courthouse.

The ruling means that Longridge will not face any criminal penalties. She’s currently being held at Alberta Hospital Edmonton where she will have to undergoing a mental assessment.

“She will now be treated humanely as a patient in a hospital, rather than as a murderer in prison,” Bottos said after the verdict. “That's the only good that has come of this.”

Longridge will stay at the Alberta Hospital Edmonton until she makes an appearance before the review board within 45 days. It’s believed she’ll be ordered to stay at the hospital for another 12 months and her progress will be reviewed every 12 months after that, Bottos said.

“We’re not expecting much relief anytime soon. This was simply the best result of a terrible tragedy,” Bottos said. “Christine Longridge will live a tormented life.”

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Shanelle Kaul