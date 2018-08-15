Judge approves interim GoFundMe payments in Humboldt Broncos crash
Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 1:51PM EDT
SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan judge has approved interim GoFundMe payments to those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
The payments of $50,000 are to be given to each of the 13 survivors and the families of the 16 people who died after the junior hockey team's bus and a transport truck crashed in April.
More than $15.2 million was donated to the GoFundMe campaign created after the crash.
The money had yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation which outlines how court-supervised payouts are to be made.
Jeff Lee, a lawyer who represents the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc., told Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench some of the families have faced financial hardship since the crash.
The judge also approved a committee to determine how the rest of the Broncos GoFundMe money is distributed.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ledcor readies to lift sunken tug from mouth of B.C.'s Fraser River
- Judge approves interim GoFundMe payments in Humboldt Broncos crash
- Groups clash over proposed drug treatment facility in Winnipeg neighbourhood
- Mounties say man seriously hurt by homemade explosive in Coquitlam, B.C.
- B.C. declares state of emergency due to wildfires