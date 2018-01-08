Joyriding boy, 12, crashes car in eastern Ontario: police
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 1:49PM EST
RIDEAU LAKES TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Provincial police say a young driver has been returned to his mother after crashing a car in eastern Ontario.
Officers were called Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a vehicle in a ditch in Rideau Lakes Township, about 50 kilometres north of Kingston, Ont.
Investigators say a 12-year-old boy and his friend took a car for a joyride and crashed into a snowbank.
Const. Sandra Barr says a diversion program is in place to get the kids support from local youth services.
