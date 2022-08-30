Journalist organizations call for help amid rise in digital harassment
As online and in-person abuse towards female journalists and politicians appears to be on the rise, coalitions of journalists are calling for lawmakers and police to take a better approach to harassment.
On Aug. 11, the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ), along with the Toronto Star, Global News, and The Hill Times, sent a list of demands to the Toronto Police, Ottawa Police, the RCMP, along with four federal ministers and Ontario’s attorney general, in an open letter which aimed to counter recent hostility towards the media.
"Enough is enough. Online hate against journalists must be addressed," the CAJ tweeted on Aug. 11.
The demands included establishing a comprehensive and co-operative approach to online hate across police forces, more efficient processing of complaints about hate speech, and greater transparency and dialogue from police forces to help keep journalists — and all targets of hate — safe.
Rachel Pulfer, the executive director of Journalists for Human Rights, said targeting and harassment of women journalists – and, particularly, women of colour -- is not new.
"What is new is the rate at which we’re seeing it," she told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.
"We’ve seen lots of journalists having trouble getting through to police and then [officers] dismissing the nature of the attacks that they’re receiving," she said.
In an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of a dozen media organizations in Canada in 2021, 70 per cent of media workers reported experiencing harassment in the past year. Of the surveyed participants, 78 per cent of female journalists said that online harassment had increased in frequency over the previous two years.
A report by UNESCO, which analyzed 2.5 million social media posts and surveyed respondents from 125 countries, determined that online attacks against journalists are commonly linked with disinformation and populist politics, with findings showing that 73 per cent of the respondents identifying as women said they had experienced online hostility.
Pulfer pointed out a distinction between abuse received by male and female reporters.
"What we’ve seen is the kind of threats that men receive are very serious — the Globe and Mail reporters received death threats covering the freedom convoy, for example — but [those threats are generally] related to that man’s work, where as the type of threats where [women reporters] are receiving are deeply disturbing, sexualized, vituperative."
As an example, Pulfer mentioned a female journalist who had a photo of their head superimposed on the body of a porn actress – with those images later circulating online.
"There’s something deeply disturbing about the sexual nature of the way these women are being mischaracterized and attacked on social media," Pulfer said.
When it comes to determining a streamlined approach to tackling online harassment, Pulfer said there is more that could be done to update harassment legislation and keep it aligned with "the proliferation of attacks that we’re seeing on this digital age."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
What is acotine poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be acotine at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
Barrie
-
Friends and family identify all six people killed in Barrie crash
Friends and family have identified all six young adults killed in a single-vehicle crash in Barrie's south end Sunday.
-
Police seeking video of Kidd Cres. where a woman was fatally shot
OPP is asking Kidd Crescent neighbours to check their video cameras between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, during the time when a woman was killed.
-
Time to lace up or donate for the SuperWalk for Parkinson's disease Sept. 10
Nathan's Cure Chasers team will take part in the SuperWalk event in Barrie Sept. 10 at Sunnidale Park.
Kitchener
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Justin Trudeau in Kitchener to talk housing
The Prime Minister of Canada is stopping by Kitchener Tuesday to talk about housing affordability and make an announcement.
-
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
-
'He was running out with fire on his T-shirt': Witnesses describe Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
-
Tree branches land on cars during Monday storm
London fire says it was a busy night on Monday as some severe weather blew through the area. The storm prompted a variety of emergency calls including branches falling on cars on Phillip Street in south London.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO is resigning
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis is resigning.
-
Windsor police warn of videos on social media involving multiple assaults
Windsor police say they are aware of videos circulating on social media involving multiple assaults in the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
Atlantic
-
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
Milo's Law: N.B. woman wants legislation after dog attacked, killed
Donna King is still reeling from the loss of a loved one. Her two-year-old miniature pinscher named Milo was attacked and killed by another dog on Aug. 20 at a campground not far from Oromocto, N.B.
-
'Nobody has the right to be violent': Maritime women in politics denounce attack on deputy PM
The verbal abuse hurled at Canada's Deputy Prime Minister in her home province of Alberta on Friday has brought condemnation from politicians of all political stripes.
Winnipeg
-
Leisure Guide registration to reopen after technical issue
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
-
'It's not safe, it's not appropriate': Manitoba mayor says threats, harassment of elected officials is common
A verbal attack on Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is being heard across the country – including here in Manitoba where one elected official says she's experienced death threats and worries harassment has become much more common in recent years.
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
-
Council postpones closing aggregate production facility amid concerns of costlier alternatives
A facility that produces aggregate – the material that is used as a base layer for road construction – for the city will remain open for a little while longer, council decided Monday.
Vancouver
-
2nd-degree murder charge announced in connection to Surrey shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Surrey shooting that happened earlier this year, police announced Tuesday.
-
911 'gridlock' needs to be addressed with permanent solutions, B.C. union says
A B.C. union representing 911 dispatch operators says permanent solutions are needed to address issues in the province's emergency response system.
-
Cruise ships' delays caused by labour dispute damages Vancouver's tourism reputation, passenger says
Concern is growing about Vancouver’s reputation as a must-see tourism destination after several cruise ships were trapped in the city over the past few days due to a labour dispute.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
Over half of Conservative members have voted for new leader one week before deadline
More than half of Conservative party members have returned their leadership ballots with one week left before the deadline on Sept. 6.
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
Health
-
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests
Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don't, according to a large study.
-
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
-
More paid sick leave means less death overall, according to U.S. study
According to a new U.S. study, failing to offer enough paid sick leave might be fatal for some, with higher paid sick leave associated with less mortality long before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Sci-Tech
-
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
-
Scientists find clues to what makes 'immortal jellyfish' immortal
Scientists in Spain have unlocked the genetic code of the immortal jellyfish - a creature capable of repeatedly reverting into a juvenile state - in hopes of unearthing the secret to their unique longevity, and find new clues to human aging.
-
'Still a good day for Canada' despite delay of Artemis moon rocket launch: minister
Despite the test launch of NASA's new moon rocket being postponed on Monday morning, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said it was 'still a good day for Canada.'
Entertainment
-
Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?
For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' are poised for big box office.
-
J.K. Rowling says it was her choice not to appear in 'Harry Potter' reunion
J.K. Rowling says she was invited to participate in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special earlier this year but declined.
-
Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of gun violence
Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne is moving from California back to the U.K., citing gun violence in the U.S. as part of his decision.
Business
-
1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict.
-
BMO Financial Group reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
BMO Financial Group reported third-quarter net income of $1.37 billion, down from $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, as it took a $945-million charge related to its acquisition of Bank of the West.
-
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Gautam Adani was already Asia's richest man. Now he's also the world's third richest person, overtaking LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and becoming the first Asian person to take that spot, according to Bloomberg and its Billionaires Index.
Lifestyle
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board throws support behind Smith amid calls for change
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
-
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom's from all that time ago.
-
French soccer star Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists
World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid 100,000 euros (CAD$130,000) to an organized group including his brother that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said on Tuesday.
Autos
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.
-
Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.