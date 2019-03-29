Joshua Boyle's estranged wife to continue testifying at his trial
Caitlan Coleman leaves court in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 10:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2019 11:37AM EDT
Caitlan Coleman, the estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle, will continue her testimony at his trial in Ottawa today.
Boyle, 35, has pleaded not guilty to several offences against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.
On Wednesday, Coleman told court that Boyle abused her physically and verbally throughout their relationship, including the years they spent in captivity.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto police aware of video that captures showdown between woman with stroller, driver
- N.S. asks for more study of mill's contentious wastewater pipeline
- Niagara cop charged with attempted murder in shooting of fellow officer
- Montreal priest says he hasn't forgiven man who stabbed him yet
- Canada updates U.K. travel advisory as Brexit protests intensify