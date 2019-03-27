

CTVNews.ca Staff





Caitlan Coleman, the estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle, told an Ottawa courtroom Wednesday that their relationship was a “constant powerful rollercoaster.”

Coleman is testifying at Boyle’s assault trial, which is now in its third day.

Boyle, 35, is charged with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance. A majority of the charges relate to Coleman, though a second alleged victim cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

Coleman testified via video link from another room in the courthouse. She told the court that she met Boyle as a teenager in a Star Wars online chatroom. The two met in person several years later and became a couple.

Coleman told court that her mental health declined after she met Boyle and that she turned to “self-harm.” She said Boyle told her that she had “serious psychological issues” and after doing research on their own, the couple concluded that she had borderline personality disorder. However, Coleman said she was never formally diagnosed with the disorder or treated by a professional.

On Tuesday, court heard a recording of a 911 call Boyle made in December 2017 to say that his wife was threatening to kill herself.

Ottawa police Sgt. Shane Henderson, who responded to the 911 call, testified about his interactions with the couple on that night. When he eventually found Coleman at a hotel where her mother was staying, she told him she was not suicidal, he told the court on Tuesday.

Henderson said Coleman told him that Boyle had threatened to kill her and assaulted her “numerous times.” Henderson and other officers later returned to the couple’s apartment to arrest Boyle.

Under cross-examination by Boyle’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, Henderson testified Wednesday that he saw no evidence of assault on Coleman that night, but that he believed there were reasonable grounds to arrest Boyle based on her statements.

Coleman will continue her testimony after the lunch break.

With files from The Canadian Press

