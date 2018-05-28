

CTVNews.ca Staff





Joshua Boyle was quiet as he appeared for a bail hearing at an Ottawa courthouse on Monday. The former Taliban hostage faces 19 charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement, in connection with two alleged victims.

Boyle’s lawyers declined comment as they left court on Monday. The bail hearing will extend into Tuesday, when it is expected to conclude.

Boyle’s charges stem from alleged incidents that took place between Oct. 14, 2017 -- shortly after Boyle and his family returned to Canada -- and Dec. 30, 2017, when the charges were laid. He was arrested on Jan. 1.

Boyle, 34, and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were held captive in Afghanistan and Pakistan for five years, before returning to Canada last fall with three children, all born in captivity.

The charges relate to two alleged victims. A publication ban imposed by the judge prevents media from reporting any details that could identify complainants or witnesses.

Boyle’s parents were seen arriving at the courthouse to attend Monday’s hearing.

Inside the courtroom, Boyle quietly watched the proceedings and occasionally looked to people seated in the public gallery.

The question of Boyle’s mental fitness has already delayed the criminal proceeding against him on several occasions.

His lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, has said Boyle received psychiatric treatment at a facility in Brockville, Ont., before he was returned to a detention centre. A doctor assessing Boyle had previously requested an extension to the 60-day period for a mental health assessment.

CTV legal analyst Ed Prutschi said it remains to be seen if Monday’s bail hearing will proceed.

“Assuming the answer to that is yes, we will then finally get to the issue of whether or not he should be released, and if so, under what conditions,” he told CTV News Channel on Monday.

“Very little information has actually come that can reveal to us what this is all about, where is it headed,” Prutschi added.

None of the charges have been proven in court.