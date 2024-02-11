Canada

    • Jordan's King Abdullah II to visit Canada on Wednesday, Trudeau's office says

    Jordan King Abdullah II speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Jordan King Abdullah II speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    OTTAWA -

    The King of Jordan will visit Canada later this week and meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The Prime Minister's Office issued a news release Sunday saying King Abdullah II will be in Ottawa on Wednesday.

    The release says the two will discuss peace and security in the Middle East, including how to expand the delivery of humanitarian relief for civilians in Gaza affected by the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    It says those discussions will also cover support for a "sustainable ceasefire" and a path to peace in the region, where thousands of people have died since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that triggered the war.

    Wednesday will mark King Abdullah II's seventh visit to Canada since he ascended to the throne in 1999.

    Jordan's ruler last visited in January 2023 to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global food insecurity.

