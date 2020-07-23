HALIFAX -- Ottawa and Nova Scotia are set to announce today a joint independent review of the mass shooting that left 22 victims dead in April.

Bill Blair, the federal minister of public safety, and Mark Furey, the provincial minister of justice, have scheduled a new conference to provide details.

Family members of victims have called for a public inquiry that would include a comprehensive look at how the RCMP handled the shootings of April 18-19 in central and northern Nova Scotia.

On Wednesday, close to 300 relatives of victims and their supporters marched to the local RCMP headquarters in Bible Hill, N.S., emphasizing their desire for a transparent inquiry.

Three dozen Canadian senators have also called on the governments to create a "fully open, transparent and comprehensive inquiry."

Furey has said delays in announcing the inquiry were caused due to the need for his officials to work out technical details with their federal counterparts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020