Jewel thieves sought in pepper spray incident in Burlington, Ont.
The uniform of a Halton Regional Police officer is pictured in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 4:30PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Halton Regional Police are seeking four men they say were involved in an early morning jewelry heist in Burlington, Ont.
The robbery happened outside a residence on Augustus Drive where police say two victims were approached around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Four males pulled up in a stolen vehicle -- and police say three got out and pepper sprayed the victims before stealing a bag of jewellery from their vehicle.
The suspects fled the scene and dumped the stolen vehicle a short distance away, police say, before they were seen fleeing the area in a different small red vehicle.
All of the suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.
People with information are asked to contact the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2305.
Anonymous tips and be left through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
