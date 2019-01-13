Jet fuel spill closes Highway 401 in both directions near Cambridge, Ont.
The scene on Highway 401 on Sunday, January 13 2019, near Cambridge, Ont.,after a tanker truck crashed spilling jet fuel across the westbound and eastbound lanes. (OPP/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 8:27AM EST
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. -- Provincial police say a crash involving a tanker truck carrying jet fuel has forced the closure of Highway 401 in both directions near Cambridge, Ont.
Const. Robert Visconti says the truck was carrying 50,000 litres of highly flammable fuel when it rolled over early this morning after colliding with another vehicle in the eastbound lanes.
He says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. and fuel spilled across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.
Visconti says the highway is closed between Highway 6 South and Townline Road.
He says the cleanup will take much of the day and the highway will not re-open until Sunday afternoon.
The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
#Hwy401 W/B full closure moved up from Guelph Line to Hwy 6 South. All W/B traffic on Hwy 401 being forced off at Hwy 6 South.— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 13, 2019
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for $9.3-million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Conservationists want protection on 'Canada's most magnificent' old-growth forest
- Jet fuel spill closes Highway 401 in both directions near Cambridge, Ont.
- Street racing may have been factor in fatal Toronto crash
- B.C. First Nation files lawsuit to evict fish farms from territorial waters