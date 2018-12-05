Jesus saved: Statue stolen from Ont. nativity scene found
CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 9:27AM EST
It’s a 20-days-before-Christmas miracle: A statue of the baby Jesus stolen from an Ottawa-area nativity scene has been found.
The four-kilogram figurine is believed to have been taken from a display outside Town Hall in Renfrew, Ont. over the weekend, likely during the town’s Santa Claus Parade.
It turned up Wednesday morning, in a nearby parking lot and was returned to the display.
The figurine was previously stolen in 2015, by a man who took it to a number of New Year’s parties before police caught up with him.
The people of Renfrew have found Jesus.— 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) December 5, 2018
The missing Baby Jesus figurine that was part of a Nativity Scene was found in the Renfrew Town Hall parking lot this morning after someone apparently dropped it off. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/pCo5YflO0d
