

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Ottawa





It’s a 20-days-before-Christmas miracle: A statue of the baby Jesus stolen from an Ottawa-area nativity scene has been found.

The four-kilogram figurine is believed to have been taken from a display outside Town Hall in Renfrew, Ont. over the weekend, likely during the town’s Santa Claus Parade.

It turned up Wednesday morning, in a nearby parking lot and was returned to the display.

The figurine was previously stolen in 2015, by a man who took it to a number of New Year’s parties before police caught up with him.