Jehovah's Witness cannot appeal expulsion to a judge: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 10:01AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada says a Jehovah's Witness who was expelled from his Calgary congregation cannot take his case to a judge.
In a decision today, the high court says the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench has no jurisdiction to review the congregation's decision to shun Randy Wall over alleged drunkenness and verbal abuse.
Several religious organizations took an active interest in the case, given questions about the degree to which the courts can review such decisions by faith-based bodies.
Wall, an independent realtor, was summoned in 2014 to appear before the judicial committee of the Highwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, a four-person panel of elders.
He admitted to two episodes of drunkenness and, on one of those occasions, verbally abusing his wife -- wrongdoing he attributed to family stress over the earlier expulsion of his 15-year old daughter from the congregation.
The judicial committee told Wall that he, too, would be expelled because he was not sufficiently repentant.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square
- Dellen Millard to stand trial in death of his father
- Passenger train derails in northern Ontario; minor injuries reported
- Record $110M in Lotto Max prizes up for grabs on Friday
- Jehovah's Witness cannot appeal expulsion to a judge: Supreme Court