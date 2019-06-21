

A Saskatchewan man who led police on a meth-fuelled pursuit through Saskatoon before dousing himself in gasoline and setting himself on fire was sentenced to jail Tuesday.

On May 5, 2018, Terrance Morin capped off a seven-day methamphetamine bender by leading police on a lengthy pursuit in a stolen vehicle before stopping in a farm field, dumping gas on himself and setting himself ablaze in a bizarre incident that was captured on police video.

During Morin’s sentencing on Tuesday, provincial court Judge Brent Klause summarized the facts of the case, noting Morin was “barely singed” as a result of the incident and was lucky to be alive.

“It’s an absolute miracle that he did not kill himself or a member of the public during this lengthy and prolonged driving episode,” Klause said.

Morin had previously entered a guilty plea on charges including evading police, dangerous driving, possessing a stolen vehicle, assaulting a police officer and arson.

Footage from a police aerial support unit shows Morin exiting the stolen vehicle in a farm field before pulling out a jerry can and splashing fuel all over himself and on the ground around him.

“Yes, he has just lit himself on fire, along with everything around him,” an officer in the air unit said.

The video shows responding officers on the ground rushing towards the massive ball of fire as Morin is seen running through the field ablaze.

The judge noted that Morin wasn't badly burned because Mounties with fire extinguishers quickly extinguished the flames.

The 37-year-old received a sentence of two years less a day and three years’ probation with several conditions.

