

CTVNews.ca Staff





The holidays will be a little easier this year for one senior couple with cancer after they won $46,000 in a 50/50 draw.

Everett Durdle, 80, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer this fall, while 78-year-old Alice McNeil’s eye cancer is in remission after it came back last year. She was originally diagnosed with the disease in 2011.

The couple is forced to make regular trips from their home in Glace Bay, N.S. to Halifax for medical checkups.

The travelling had become a financial burden, the pair told CTV Atlantic. That is, until the couple received an early Christmas gift.

On Sunday, Durdle won Glace Bay Minor Hockey’s 50/50 draw worth more than $46,000.

McNeil called him that day to share the news.

“When he came to the phone, I said, ‘Are you standing up or sitting down?’ He said, ‘I’m standing up.’ Well, I said, ‘You better sit down,’” McNeil said.

“He said, ‘Is this good news or bad news?’ and I said, ‘It’s good news.’”

Durdle said the timing couldn’t be better.

“It’s going to help us tremendously. It’s going to take a worry off us. We have enough worry on us now,” he said. “Now, we know we can go back to Halifax and we can pay our way. We don’t have to rely on anybody to give us help.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore