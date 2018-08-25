

CTVNews.ca Staff





A neighbourhood in Coquitlam, B.C. is on edge after a home in the area was riddled with bullets in what police believe was a “targeted” drive-by shooting.

Early Friday morning, police were called to a home in the southern portion of the city following several emergency calls. No one was injured in the incident, but witnesses recalled hearing as many as six shots.

“It was really scary, because I didn't know what happened,” Alisha, who did not give her last name, told CTV Vancouver. “I thought it was someone banging on the side of the house.”

On Friday, bullets holes could be seen in several windows.

“My husband heard pounding at our window and it was police and they said that shots had been fired at the house,” said Annmarie, who lives in the basement unit of the home. “We thought it was fireworks.”

“I've never been in a situation like this. I hear it always on the news but never happening right at your front door.”

CTV Vancouver tried to contact the people living in the unit on the main floor of the home, but there was no answer.

Coquitlam RCMP believe one person living in the house may have been the target of the shooting and are looking for any video of the incident.

“One of the things were looking at as we go further in this investigation is how much, or if at all, this is related to ongoing gang conflicts throughout the lower mainland,” said Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Maria Weisgarber