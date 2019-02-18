A group of Canadian nurses volunteering in Haiti is desperately trying to get a helicopter to bring them from their compound to the airport in Port-au-Prince, the nation’s capital.

“We’ve hired a helicopter thanks to a bunch of our friends and family who donated through GoFundMe,” Lauren Davey told CTV News Channel via telephone from Haiti.

Because their compound has no address, the nurses have been having trouble getting that helicopter to find them.

“Right now, it’s just the trouble of flagging him down,” Davey said. “We tried (a) fire, sheets waving in the air, a mirror used to reflect trying to get his attention.”

They have even tried hoisting a Canadian flag.

The seven Canadian nurses are volunteering in Grand Goave, just over 60 kilometres away from the capital, with Ontario-based charity Hope Grows.

“We got the word shortly ago that we managed to get his attention,” Davey, who is from of Bradford, Ont., said of the helicopter just before noon. “So now we’re just waiting for him to show up.”

“I don’t want to get too excited that we’re going to get to go home because we’ve had a lot of different plans for the last week or so to get out of here and they’ve all fallen through,” fellow volunteer Kirsten Nieminen of Ajax, Ont. told CTV News Channel on Monday.

For more than a week, Haiti has been rocked by protests, with demonstrators decrying skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion-dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to the country. Many protesters are also calling for the immediate resignations of the country’s president and prime minister. The demonstrations have at times turned violent.

The Canadian nurses are hoping to be in the capital in time to catch a 3:05 p.m. Air Canada flight to Montreal. Demonstrators’ roadblocks and barricades have rendered road travel incredibly difficult and possibly dangerous, the volunteers say.

Both women had been to Grand Goave with Hope Grows before. Leaving the 45-strong Haitian staff and the community, they say, will be bittersweet.

“I just fell in love with this foundation and fell in love with it here and all the staff and the kids here and I just needed to come back and see them all again and help out with the community of Grand Goave,” Davey said. “It’s still sad to go.”

“I also kind of feel weird leaving knowing that we built such a strong connection with everybody and we’re kind of just leaving them here,” Nieminen added. “I don’t know. It’s going to be real hard leaving on a helicopter knowing that we can get out and they can’t.”

Davey, however, says that she will definitely be back one day.

“I don’t know about the rest of the team, but I’m pretty sure we all feel this way; that this will not stop us from returning to Hope Grows,” she explained. “It is a wonderful experience.”

So far, more than 100 Quebec tourists and roughly two dozen Alberta missionaries have been successfully evacuated from the country.

Minister Chrystia Freeland has urged all remaining Canadians in Haiti to get commercial flights out while they still can. Global Affairs Canada has also issued an “avoid all travel” advisory for the Caribbean country.

Businesses and government offices in Port-au-Prince began reopening Monday, after days of being on lockdown, with people lining up to buy much-needed groceries, food, water and gas, The Associated Press reported.

With files from The Associated Press