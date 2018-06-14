

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two children have been rushed to a Toronto hospital after a playground shooting in a Scarborough housing complex.

Paramedics on the scene told CTV News that the children are 5 and 9 years old and both girls.

Officers were called to the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue area in Scarborough around 5 p.m. Thursday. The victims were taken by ambulance to Sick Kids Hospital, nearly 30 kilometres away, in downtown Toronto. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders confirmed to reporters that younger of the victims is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Speaking with reporters on the scene, Saunders called the incident “despicable.”

“Obviously these two young girls are not the intended targets. Some cowards came into this neighbourhood and opened fire into a playground,” he said. “This act is despicable and rest assured that we’ll put the adequate resources on to resolve this one.”

Police are looking for a subject with a firearm and will continue canvassing the neighbourhood and watching video. There are reportedly several surveillance cameras in the area. “We are going to do anything and everything we can to restore safety in this neighbourhood,” he said.

Nurse Stacy London said she had just arrived home from work when the shots rang out. A neighbour rushed up to her for help providing first aid to the victims before paramedics arrived.

“Everyone was around and there (were) two kids on the ground,” she said. “Very small kids.”

Neighbours were using napkins to try and stop bleeding. London told CTV News that one child was shot in the leg, a second child shot in the abdomen and a third child “grazed in the neck” by a bullet.

Toronto officers were at the scene Thursday evening canvassing for evidence and speaking to witnesses.

One witness told CP24 that he heard eight gunshots. “I thought it was fireworks,” he said, “but at this time of the day, I doubted it.”

Another man told CTV News that he was upstairs in his bedroom when he heard a series of shots. He looked up and saw a car with tinted windows drive away.

“I came out and three little ones were hit,” he said. Paramedics confirmed that two children were taken to hospital.

“It’s senseless,” he said.

In response to a question about whether Toronto has a problem with guns, police chief Saunders said there has not been a “tremendous spike” in incidents. “It happens every single year,” he said. “I’m not here to say ‘all is well.’ Anytime that someone is motivated to use a firearm I have great concerns for that.”