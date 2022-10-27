'It’s put me at peace': Clinical trial examines 'magic' mushrooms for PTSD treatment
Typical methods of treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder just didn’t work for Don Hunter.
Medications like SSRIs -- selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, usually prescribed as antidepressants--and talk therapy were not having the effect he needed.
Then, this summer, Hunter was treated with psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in ‘magic’mushrooms.
“It took two treatments to really break through those walls that I had built over time. It’s removed a lot of the triggers and anxiety that I deal with on a daily basis,” said Hunter in an interview with CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.
“As well as in my personal and professional life, it's put me at peace and allowed me to excel,” he said.
Hunter is the senior vice-president of business development for Halucenex Life Sciences Inc., a company based in Windsor, N.S., that is conducting the province’s first-ever clinical trial using psilocybin with the goal of proving it can be a safe way to treat PTSD.
And he said there’s hope the study can help pave the way for this type of treatment, particularly for people like him who didn’t respond to traditional medication options.
PTSD is a mental health condition that is typically triggered by a traumatic event that an individual either experiences or witnesses, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Symptoms can include constant distressing memories of the event, reliving the traumatic memories, nightmares, and severe emotional distress or reactions to anything that is a reminder of the event, the clinic states on its website.
Morethan1,500 people applied for the Halucenex trial.
Hunter told Your Morning the company had to cut through a lot of red tape in order to get the study off the ground.
Two and a half years ago, the companydid aliterature review of previous clinical trials to develop a protocol for how to conduct it. Next, ithad to find a psilocybin supply that was guaranteed to be safe and receive approval from Health Canadafor the study and its protocols.
“When it comes to the trial, we had an overwhelming number of inquiries and very heartfelt stories that really made it hard to filter down,” said Hunter.
There was a pre-screening process and then further mental health questionnaires with academics to determine applicants’eligibility for the trial, along with an assessment of their medical history and blood work, he said.
The trial starts with a small microdose, to ensure there is no adverse reaction. A week later participantsare given another microdose “where the true treatment and the healing happens,” he said.
Other trials around psilocybin are also occurring elsewhere inCanadaand outside the country. In the U.S., the federal National Institute of Health provided funding to Johns Hopkins University this month to determine whether psilocybin can help people quit smoking tobacco.
The first ever trial that has reached phase three for the psychedelic, run by Compass Pathways, a U.S. pharmaceutical company, is also set to begin by the end of 2022 to see if the treatment helps those with depression who have been resistant to other treatment.
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto is also in the process of conducting a clinical trial of psilocybin for treatment of depression.
However, Health Canada cautions on its website that there are currently no “therapeutic products containing psilocybin in Canada or elsewhere” and that clinical trials are being conducted with strict regulations in place.
It also warns about “bad trips” which can cause anxiety, nausea, fear and an increased blood rate and heart pressure. The production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms is illegal in Canada.
WATCH LIVE | Feds 'lost confidence' in Ottawa police, Lucki told OPP in texts released at inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki sent the Ontario Provincial Police a text message a week after anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters arrived in Ottawa to say the federal government was losing, or had already lost, confidence in the local police force.
26 guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
To date, 26 people have been named as plaintiffs in a civil claim against Thermea Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., after they say they contracted Staphylococcus, commonly known as staph, from one of the spa’s saltwater pools.
Putin claims West seeks global domination by using Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure its global domination.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
'World's dirtiest man' dies at 94, months after his first wash
An Iranian hermit known as 'the world's dirtiest man' has died at the ripe age of 94, just months after taking his first wash in decades, Iranian state media announced.
'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
The recent move to make Diwali a public holiday in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians.
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
