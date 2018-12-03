

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





The owner of an Ontario eatery that was mistaken for a Virginia restaurant that asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave this summer says the incident hasn't affected business, despite fears it would shutter her doors.

"We have a good restaurant so I wouldn't say our business has decreased because of this," said Diane Smith, owner of Collingwood breakfast spot The Olde Red Hen.

The Olde Red Hen was targeted online by supporters of Sanders who mistook the establishment for the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va. where the White House press secretary was asked to leave on June 22. Sanders tweeted that the owner of the Red Hen told her to leave because she works for U.S. President Donald Trump.

In Ontario, The Olde Red Hen's Facebook, TripAdvisor and Yelp pages were flooded with angry comments and bad reviews likely due to the two restaurant's similar names.

Smith told CTVNews.ca that she worried the incident would be the end of her breakfast business.

"At first, before I got ahold of anybody, I was really devastated. I thought this was going to be it," said Smith. "But I knew they weren't attacking me personally and everybody locally showed me a lot of love and support."

Those who previously dined at Smith's restaurant were quick to jump in on Facebook when the case of mistaken identity began, advising others that they were commenting on the wrong business.

Smith says she is thankful that her patrons came to her defence and helped The Olde Red Hen regain its high online rating. Yelp and TripAdvisor have since removed the misleading reviews of The Olde Red Hen and Smith says there have not been any mistaken comments since.

Smith previously told CTV News Channel that she hoped the incident would add to her restaurant's "old school diner" charm. Now, she says it definitely has and will "always be a part" of her restaurant.

"I find it's more of a conversation piece. I call it my 'fun fact' now that it has happened," said Smith. "We have a lot of history about Collingwood and how our restaurant was one of the first in the area and this takes it into the 21st century."

Smith keeps a news article about the incident posted on a wall near the entrance of The Olde Red Hen saying it gets a giggle out of her customers but she declines to get into the politics behind it. To Smith, the incident is about how her eatery was mistaken for another restaurant and has "nothing to do with" who Sanders is and why she was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia.

Smith added that her restaurant has not gained notoriety for being confused with the Virginia spot but is instead known for its hospitality and food.

"It's not who we are -- we're the Red Hen and we serve the best breakfasts and that's what we're known for... This case is just another story to who we are, how we relate to the public and how we enjoy our restaurant," said Smith.