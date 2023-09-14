'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'

Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News