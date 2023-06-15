'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years

It was the influx of people due to the gold rush and the U.S. purchase of neighbouring Alaska that pushed the Canadian government to establish control over the northern region on June 13, 1898.

Now, as the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.

Lorraine Netro is an elder from Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow – Yukon’s most northern community in the Arctic Circle with a population hovering around 220 people.

Although she is content that the territory is making headlines, she said there’s still a “missing link” between stories about people and places.

“It’s not all about the Gold Rush and the invasion of our traditional territories. It’s about us, as people in the Yukon and in Canada, and about what is truly important to us,” she told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.

Besides talking about the mineral findings of 125 years ago, Netro hopes Canadians across the country learn about self-governing First Nations in Yukon.

"We contribute to the economy and the well-being of this territory and in Canada, and we are not fully recognized for that," she said.

In fact, several Indigenous people had a key role in the territory’s boom.

Skookum Jim, also known as Jim Mason, was Tagish of the Dak l'a Weidi Clandis. He, and his crew, discovered gold in the Bonanza Creek in 1897, leading to the Klondike gold rush a year later.

Netro said when thinking about this year’s commemoration, she is trying to have a balanced approach.

“Even though we have a traumatic history that our people had to endure, and still do… I celebrate today our young people and our up-and-coming leaders. They are culturally strong and they are taking back their language,” she said.

“I hope my message comes across as, ‘Hey! There’s people that were here before settlers came and we have rich culture we can share.’”

Netro is not the only one hoping the 125-year commemoration raises awareness about the territory.

Murray Lundberg first stumbled upon the territory’s beautiful landscapes in 1985 on a 10-day trip. He immediately fell in love with the land and has been living in the territory since.

“The Yukon is one of those places that would be great if the rest of Canada could see,” he told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday admitting he would like people to recognize the territory for more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.

Lundberg worked as a tour bus driver between Alaska and Yukon for 23 years and created the Facebook page Yukon History and Abandoned Places to raise awareness about the territory’s history.

As an avid history fan, he is excited about the celebration, but said he is “surprised how little publicity" it's getting.

“I thought there would be more broader celebrations, but that’s not what’s happening,” he said.

To commemorate the 125 years, the Yukon Government opted for distributing funding for smaller, local community projects through the Yukon 125 fund, rather than doing big events.

Kwanlin Dun First Nations Chief Sean Smith said he thinks this approach is a way for the territorial and federal government to decolonize celebrations.

“I think it gives some autonomy to communities for them to choose how they want to celebrate… It means different things for different people,” Smith told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.