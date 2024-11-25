'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques

Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., who has worked for five decades in Canada, says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques.

Although she considers the $250 payments "a freaking joke" that won't help much with skyrocketing costs, she feels seniors who have worked for so many years deserve it too.

"I've paid dues, taxes, whatever, since I was about 17 years old. That's a long time to pay taxes, to help out the economy in this country," Sheaves, 67, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Monday. She worked administrative jobs and owned a couple small businesses with her 70-year-old husband Frank before they both retired. "We worked all our lives, and I think we're entitled to that and more."

Sheaves says she and Frank have been receiving Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) payments, a small work pension and returns on their investments. While she doesn't consider herself to be in serious financial trouble, she said rent has increased by about $300 to more than $1,600 since she and her husband sold their home and began renting an apartment in Moncton. They are watching their money carefully and always look out for discounts for groceries, she added.

"When we retired, we figured we had sufficient funds to put aside to help with our retirement," Sheaves said. "But of course, the world has gone crazy. Like everything, the prices have gone up."

The federal government announced last week a two-month GST/HST break on certain goods, as well as plans in April to give Canadians who made $150,000 per year or less in 2023 a "Working Canadians Rebate" of $250. Both measures are expected to cost a total of $6.3 billion.

While the tax break on some goods applies to anyone, Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being among the 18.7 million Canadians who are expected to qualify for the government's planned rebate.

When asked why rebate cheques were not being given to seniors who are not working or those with disabilities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said working Canadians were making their voices heard about needing financial support.

In any case, Sheaves questions whether the cheques will be that helpful since many Canadians will struggle more over Christmas and won't get the rebate until spring.

She especially worries for young people, the poor and homeless.

"It's getting harder and harder for a person to survive," she said. "It's just not fair. I really, really feel bad for the young people. I feel bad for us too, but the young people, they have not got a chance."

When asked whether the proposed measures could be focused on helping youth instead, given the high youth unemployment in the country, the government pointed to the spillover benefits of the cheques. Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien told CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview that aired Sunday that entire families are saving money and benefiting from the tax break and rebate.

Bill Cole of Toronto called the exclusion of retired seniors a "discriminatory insult," noting they live on fixed incomes.

"Retired seniors represent a significant voting bloc and many are facing significant affordability issues as inflationary pressure eat away at our retirement income," Cole wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca on Nov. 22.

Anita Reilander of Calgary wonders why people who earn more, including those making up to $150,000, will get the benefit.

"If those people can't make ends meet on those earnings, they need financial training, not extra money," she wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca on Nov. 22.

She said the $250 would be put to good use by seniors living on pensions of around $20,000.

With files from CTV News Ottawa News Bureau's Stephanie Ha and CTVNews.ca Managing Producer Kendra Mangione