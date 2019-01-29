

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Toronto and CP24





Following a nightmare evening commute during a record-breaking snowfall, Torontonians continued to deal with slow-going travel and plenty of shovelling Tuesday.

On Monday, the snow began falling around noon in Canada’s largest city and just didn’t stop.

By the day’s end, the snowfall recorded at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport had surpassed the single-day total for that date set in 2009 when 13.4 centimetres fell, according to Environment Canada.

Although Monday’s dumping didn’t break the city’s all-time single-day record of 48 centimetres set on Dec. 11, 1944, it was more than enough to snarl traffic and leave some in disbelief.

“It’s worse than I expected,” Katie Ruiters told CTV Toronto as she filled up her car with gas before the evening drive home. “I should have stayed home today.”

The steady snow – at times heavy – created dangerous road conditions with the Ontario Provincial Police reporting Tuesday morning there were approximately 300 collisions in the Greater Toronto Area since Monday.

“Some people are venturing out a little faster than maybe what they should be and that can very likely lead to more problems when they try to exit the highway and slide right off into the ditch,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV Toronto on Monday evening.

Tuesday’s morning commute wasn’t much of an improvement, either. Schmidt said there had already been a number of delays in the early hours, including a tanker truck rollover on the westbound Hwy. 401 in Whitby, Ont. that caused a significant backup.

“It’s been very busy for us all across the GTA. There hasn’t been one specific area harder hit than others. It’s just been a mess really across the entire region,” Schmidt told CTV Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the OPP expects the cleanup for the dangerous substance that came from the truck to continue in the early afternoon and wrap up before the evening commute.

Schmidt also advised motorists to slow down and give vehicles in front plenty of space in between to avoid further collisions.

“People are going too fast. They’re not giving the distance, they’re not looking up the highway and driving according to those conditions and that’s the problem we’re seeing over and over again,” Schmidt said Tuesday.

At least some vehicles were off the roads on Tuesday after several school boards cancelled buses or classes for the day, including Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board and Durham District School Board.

Those who choose to stay home and off the roads today will provide some welcome relief to the city’s snow-clearing crews who worked long hours throughout the night.

As of Tuesday morning, Toronto plows had already completed three rounds of clearing on the main roads, however, many residential roads and side streets remained covered.

The city said plowing on local streets began at midnight and could take as long as 6 p.m. to complete.

“It is all hands on decks for sure,” Mark Mills, Superintendent of Road Operations, told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “We will be working around the clock until we get this cleaned up.”

As for those trekking out into the snow on foot, Mills said crews completed one round of sidewalk clearing on high-volume routes overnight with a second round taking place that morning.

Myles Currie, the director of transportation for the city, said now that busy roadways and expressways are in “good shape,” their focus for snow clearing will shift to sidewalks, bus stops, and local roads.

“It’s going to be about 18-20 hours from this morning,” he told CTV Toronto on Tuesday. “Thirty centimetres of snow is a lot. Our crews are focusing on the side streets now.”

Commuters on public transit also have to deal with significant delays as the Toronto Transit Commission suspended subway service early this morning between Woodbine and Warden Stations on Line 2. The subway line has since reopened, but there are still delays between Woodbine Station and Yonge Station due to signal issues.

The Scarborough RT on Line 3 continues to be out of service for a second day while Line 1 and Line 4 are operating normally.

Fliers, too, are being advised to check their flights as a number of departures from Toronto Pearson International Airport have already been delayed or cancelled as a result of the blowing snow. By the early afternoon, 132 flights had been cancelled on Tuesday.

“Our snow removal is continuing and we are basically in a recovery period as we get back to normal winter operations,” Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Maria Ganogiannis told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

The airport authority said 33 per cent of flights were cancelled yesterday, but that number has decreased today with approximately 15 per cent of flights cancelled by the early afternoon.