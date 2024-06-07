'It's going to get better': After slayings, RCMP improving relations with James Smith Cree Nation

Members of James Smith Cree Nation are hopeful they have found a new path forward with the Saskatchewan RCMP nearly two years after one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings.

Following the 2022 mass stabbings that killed 11 people and injured 18 others, two separate inquests and an internal review of the RCMP laid out a slew of recommendations including ways for the Mounties to strengthen their relationship with the Indigenous community.

“It was a very sad and tragic time. And unfortunately, we had to go through that,” said Peter Chapman Band Chief Robert Head.

“It’s going to get better.”

Since the tragedy, Head said the community has created “new relationships” with the local RCMP detachment and senior members, including Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, who have attended traditional ceremonies in the community.

“We need to go into those spaces where we haven't experienced and learn those cultures and learn the practices of our First Nations,” Blackmore said.

James Smith leadership regularly meets with the local commander to be briefed on incidents related to the First Nation, which was one of the recommendations to come out of the first inquest.

“It's a better system. Before we were in the dark and we didn't know what was happening, and now we know every single incident that's occurring in the nation because it's itemized and listed,” Head said.

On Thursday, RCMP released the results of an extensive internal review that found very little wrong with how police responded to the events.

Alberta RCMP conducted the review at the request of Blackmore.

The review “did not identify any common underlying circumstance that significantly impeded the RCMP’s ability to manage the response,” according to the 129-page report. It also commends the initial responding officers for their quick actions in an “incredibly difficult” situation.

“We are humans working in unpredictable conditions, and I will forever be proud of what our members and employees did in the face of such horrific circumstances,” Blackmore said during a press conference.

James Smith Chief Wally Burns hugs a community member in Saskatoon, Thursday, February 29, 2024. (Liam Richards / The Canadian Press)

The release of the findings coincides with the annual Healing Week in James Smith Cree Nation. Community members of all three bands are gathering for traditional ceremonies and feasts.

“Previous years, (traditional healers) could feel the heaviness. Just entering the First Nation, you could feel the heaviness. But she, this healer, that that arrived, said the heaviness is lighter,” Head said.

Community members are healing at different rates in their own ways, the chief said.

Some community members still believe there would have been fewer casualties in the attacks if an RCMP officer had been posted directly on the reserve.

“It gets to be a very detailed discussion that needs to happen before a change like that occurs,” Blackmore said.

A new, local police force?

The First Nation is working towards developing its own police force that could handle more complex situations.

Since the tragedy, James Smith Cree Nation has developed its own border security and 28-member patrol force, which Head said is very busy.

“We have numerous vehicles and they're posted throughout the First Nations,” Head said.

“They drive around and they keep the peace.”

Head says the security team is in regular contact with the RCMP and often consults with Mounties before they are called to the community. In many cases, the incidents can be handled by their own people, Head said, but he would like to see it taken up a notch.

“They're not certified to carry weapons and they can't intervene in certain activities,” he said.

“They need training and they need to be upgraded so that they're almost the same as the RCMP.”

A combined 50 recommendations from two inquests and the internal review were directed towards the RCMP to enhance future responses to similar situations. Most have been addressed or are in the process of being addressed, according to Saskatchewan RCMP Chief Superintendent Ted Munro.

“There's going to be recommendations. So you take a look at that and when we can find areas where we can improve and enhance our capabilities, we have to go ahead and try,” Munro said.