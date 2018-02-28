

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





They’re the guy-next-door, the lady in the grocery store, the type of hardworking individual that anyone can relate to.

They’re also all about to become millionaires.

A group of Newfoundland winners will be splitting an enormous $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, the largest in Atlantic Canada history and one of the top five in Canada. There are reports the winners hail from multiple small towns in the rural Conception Bay-area, including Avondale, Come By Chance, Bellevue, Holyrood and Conception Bay South.

The winners are expected to be announced during a celebratory cheque ceremony in St. John’s, N.L. on Wednesday. In fact, there are so many winners that the venue had to be moved from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation’s offices to the St. John’s Convention Centre to accommodate everyone.

Although the exact number of winners and where they’re from has yet to be revealed, Atlantic Lottery Corp. spokesperson Tracy Shute provided some hints as to their identities.

“[They’re] people from your community that are hardworking that you would love to meet and that you’d truly be happy for,” Shute told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

“There’s no bitterness in this province today about this group of winners because everybody is so excited because they can so relate to who they are.”

Shute wouldn’t say whether the winners have plans to quit their day jobs, but she did admit the answer to that question would be an interesting one.

The big reveal this afternoon will include live music and plenty of excitement, Shute promised.

“The atmosphere here at the convention centre is absolutely crazy,” she said. “It’s going to be a true Newfoundland party!”

With files from The Canadian Press