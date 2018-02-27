

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Five Calgary city councillors have found their faces on a purported Chicago news website.

The Chicago Evening Post lists the councillors as journalists under different names in the Windy City.

Coun. Sean Chu thought it was funny when he was sent a link to the Post's staff page, with the name Dean Weaver under his photo.

A short biography says Weaver was born in Peoria, Ill., cut his teeth in Buffalo and Pittsburgh and conducted several special investigations.

Coun. Jyoti Gondek says she got a kick out of seeing her image attached to a bio of reporter Liv Carpenter, an Oprah's Book Club fan who annoyed her professors at the University of Chicago.

The Library of Congress government website says the Chicago Evening Post newspaper, founded in 1890, stopped publishing when it was absorbed by the Chicago Daily News in 1932.

A phone number listed for the Evening Post's website went through to a Chicago hair salon.