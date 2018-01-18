

A 19-year-old Edmonton man who was left paralyzed after a jump at a local trampoline park has filed a $17-million lawsuit against the facility, alleging it didn’t do enough to ensure his safety.

One year ago, while Landon Smith and some friends were visiting Jump Park Trampoline in Sherwood Park, Alta., Smith decided to do a front flip into a foam pit.

“I jumped in and it was almost like someone took cymbals and clapped on either side of my head,” he recalled to CTV Edmonton. “I couldn’t speak, I couldn't move.”

Smith says he hit the concrete floor below the pit and fractured one of bones in his neck, called the c5 vertebra. He is now paralyzed from the chest down -- a devastating injury for a once-active teen who had plans to become a firefighter.

“This year has been very hard. I'm not going to beat around the bush; it's been hell,” Smith said.

Smith says he’s been told that he will likely never walk again. “But I'm far too determined to let that be my fate,” he says.

Now, Smith and his parents are suing the owners of Jump Park Trampoline, the foam pit supplier and installer, and four trampoline park employees.

They are seeking $17.1 million to cover the cost of Smith’s past and future care, his lost past and future income, as well as for pain and suffering.

Smith’s lawsuit against Jump Park alleges he was not properly informed of the risks.

"There were no warning signs of indication that Landon could expect anything but a soft landing,” the lawsuit reads. “Instead, it was a concrete trap -- the impact of which devastatingly and permanently changed his and his family's lives."

The suit also alleges: "There were no safety warnings, rules or training for visitors… Supervision of [Jump Park] and the foam pit was minimal and inadequate."

The owners of the park have responded to the claim, denying any wrongdoing. In their statement of defence, they note that Smith signed a waiver and “willingly accepted all of the physical and legal risks associated with using a recreational trampoline park."

They also say they were not negligent.

"[The jump park], including the foam pit, and its component parts, was designed, manufactured, construction and installed by qualified and reputable professionals."

As the case goes through court, Smith and his family would like to see new regulations for trampoline parks.

“It'd be hard to see another family go through what we've gone through. I think the biggest thing is this could've been prevented,” he said.

