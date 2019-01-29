

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Toronto and CP24





Following a nightmare evening commute during a record-breaking snowfall, Torontonians are in for another frustrating day of slow-going travel and lots of shovelling Tuesday.

On Monday, the snow began falling around noon in Canada’s largest city and just didn’t stop.

By the day’s end, the snowfall recorded at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport had surpassed the single-day total for that date set in 2009 when 13.4 centimetres fell, according to Environment Canada.

Although Monday’s dumping didn’t break the city’s all-time single-day record of 48 centimetres set on Dec. 11, 1944, it was more than enough to snarl traffic and leave some in disbelief.

“It’s worse than I expected,” Katie Ruiters told CTV Toronto as she filled up her car with gas before the evening drive home. “I should have stayed home today.”

The steady snow – at times heavy – created dangerous road conditions with the Ontario Provincial Police reporting Tuesday morning there were approximately 300 collisions in the Greater Toronto Area since Monday.

“Some people are venturing out a little faster than maybe what they should be and that can very likely lead to more problems when they try to exit the highway and slide right off into the ditch,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV Toronto on Monday evening.

The next morning’s commute won’t be much of an improvement, either. Schmidt said there had already been a number of delays early Tuesday morning.

“We have had several situations already where multiple vehicles have been stuck in these conditions and tows have not been able to get there immediately, which led to some delays,” Schmidt said Tuesday. “As a driver, if you see an ominous drift in front of you, maybe your best option is to wait for plows to come through and clear it off.”

At least some vehicles will be off the roads on Tuesday after several school boards cancelled buses and classes for the day, including Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board and Durham District School Board.

Those who choose to stay home and off the roads today will provide some welcome relief to the city’s snow-clearing crews who worked long hours throughout the night.

As of Tuesday morning, Toronto plows had already completed three rounds of clearing on the main roads, however, many residential roads and side streets remained covered.

The city said plowing on local streets began at midnight and could take as long as 6 p.m. to complete.

“It is all hands on decks for sure,” Mark Mills, Superintendent of Road Operations, told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “We will be working around the clock until we get this cleaned up.”

As for those trekking out into the snow on foot, Mills said crews completed one round of sidewalk clearing on high-volume routes overnight with a second round taking place that morning.

Commuters on public transit will also have to deal with significant delays as the Toronto Transit Commission has suspended subway service between Woodbine and Warden Stations on Line 2 and the Scarborough RT on Line 3 continues to be out of service.

Additionally, surface routes for buses and streetcars will also be slower than usual because of the snow, according to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

Fliers, too, are being advised to check their flights as a number of departures from Toronto Pearson International Airport have already been delayed or cancelled as a result of the blowing snow.