

CTVNews.ca Staff





Residents of an Ottawa apartment building say they have been without utilities for weeks and are now concerned for their health.

Tenants at a Gemstone Developments’ building in the west end of Ottawa have been without water for 25 days and without heat for two weeks.

“That means no toilets, no water, no showers, nothing,” Laura Britton, a tenant at the building, told CTV Ottawa. “It's a nightmare being here, it really is.”

Britton said her building was sold to Gemstone Developments in October and the company planned a series of renovations designed to improve the facilities but she said that’s when the trouble began.

On Feb. 25, renters received notice to leave the building due to a broken sanitary system and were told water would be shut off for 10-15 days.

Josh Zaret, vice president of Gemstone Developments, said an underground sewage line had broken and flooded recently-installed boilers. He said the company had no choice but to start repairs.

“The plumbing issue is not something that we would have ever been able to know or forecast for,” he said. “Everything was contaminated so there were human feces literally floating out of the pipe.”

Neil Zaret, president of Gemstone, added crews are rushing to fix the issue, but it’s proven challenging given the small space crews are working within.

Zaret said tenants were offered two months’ worth of rent to leave and free rent for those who chose to stay. In total, seven tenants chose to stay through the repairs.

The company said it has provided portable toilets and water bottles to those tenants.

Still, some renters say they have yet to be paid and feel they are being pushed out of their homes.

The company on Friday promised to resolve the payment issue.

“We will meet and resolve (the compensation) with each individual tenant,” Neil Zaret said.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw