

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police were called to a home near an Ontario university campus during the weekend’s homecoming celebrations because of a bedsheet hung outside and spray painted with a crude message.

“She called you daddy 4 (sic) 18 years. Now it’s our turn,” read the bedsheet, which was hung outside a home near the Wilfrid Laurier University campus in Waterloo, Ont.

It immediately caught the attention of 12-year-old Isabella Spencer, who was driving by with her father on Saturday afternoon and took photos of it.

“It just blows my mind,” Spencer said. “I can’t believe that someone would actually cross over that boundary and actually have the courage to put up something so terrible up in front of everyone to see.”

The police asked the men living at the home to take down the sheet.

“The sign was inappropriate, demeaning and unacceptable. We must be better and do more,” Bryan Larkin, Waterloo Region’s chief of police, said in a tweet.

CTV Kitchener spoke to a man outside the home who identified himself as Jeff and said he was one of the people who had spray-painted the sheet. He said he never meant to upset anyone.

“If somebody takes that as something malicious, there is probably something wrong with them,” he said.

A communications director at Wilfred Laurier University said that it was unclear whether or not its students were involved and that the school is investigating the incident. The director described the sign’s message as “certainly offensive, certainly inappropriate” and said any students found to be responsible for it could be punished under the school’s code of conduct.

“University students should know better, especially in this day and age,” Spencer said. “I think if their female classmates saw it they would be seriously offended.”

Jeff, meanwhile, said that he is “baffled” by how much “attention is being paid to a bedsheet with some words on it” instead of issues such as “stricter laws for convicted rapists or the fact that women who falsely accuse men of rape get away with it.”

Numerous studies show that false rape allegations are extremely uncommon and are far outnumbered by actual instances of sexual assault that are never brought to the attention of law enforcement. According to a review of the research conducted by the National Sexual Violence Resource Centre, the prevalence of false reporting around the world is between 2 and 10 per cent.

Spencer said she expected the mothers of the men responsible were likely “disappointed” and “probably questioning how (they) raised them.”

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Leighanne Evans