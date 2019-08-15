

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Ottawa's Christina Succi





Hong Kong clashes are leading to fear of further escalation for at least some of the 300,000 Canadians living there, with some describing scenes feeling “like a war movie.”

Around the world people have been seeing footage of police violently taking down protesters, tear gas in the streets, massive sit-ins at Hong Kong International Airport, and even one particularly concerning incident of a police officer drawing his gun when he was swarmed by protesters.

And Canadians in Hong Kong and in Canada are worrying things could get even worse.

The violent and chaotic scenes are now familiar ones for Canadian Jesse Lam, who now lives in the city. He told CTV Ottawa via FaceTime that “it feels like a war movie.”

On June 12, the protests had become so widespread that Lam’s office was closed early. But as he was leaving work, he suddenly heard a “loud bang” of a tear gas canister go off and became overwhelmed with smoke.

“Five seconds later, my eyes just started watering and feeling pain. You can't open your eyes,” he described. “You just heard a lot of deafening screams. It was a truly terrifying experience.”

All this is a far cry of his initial thoughts moving back to Hong Kong in March. He said back then there was “a lot of hope in my life. It was a new beginning a new chapter.”

The protests began three months ago largely focused on a controversial new extradition bill but has quickly grew to calling for amnesty for the hundreds arrested and demands of inquiry into recent police brutality.

The once unthinkable violent scenes in the city are on the mind of Hong Kong native Cherie Wong, who’s now living in Ottawa. She said her first reaction to seeing the protests was thinking: “Let me get a plane ticket and fly home.”

From 12,000 kilometres away in Canada, she said it’s “been hard to watch. Absolutely. It hurts . It hurts so much.” Her family is worrying over her proposed return home, warning her and asking: “Do you really want to be putting yourself in that kind of danger?”

So in the meantime, Wong has just been raising awareness of the protests in Canada as much as she can.

Her message to the protesters and people in Hong Kong is: “Hong Kongers, we stick together, we hang in there together and we go through this together.”